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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Arteta

Mikel Arteta during a past fixture. PHOTO/Outlook India
Sports

No pressure on Arsenal to win Champions League Arteta says

Arsenal are under no pressure to win the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta says. The Gunners are still yet to test ultimate victory in the Champions League. They managed to make the final in 2006 losing 2-1 to Barcelona but are yet to make it back to the final.

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