Sports
Arteta’s Arsenal ride an unstoppable clean‑sheet wave
The Gunners have strung together a sequence of successive clean sheets in all competitions that has drawn talk of club and national records
The Gunners have strung together a sequence of successive clean sheets in all competitions that has drawn talk of club and national records
After eight matches, Arsenal have conceded only three goals, a run that has vaulted them to the top of the table.
Confident but alert, he balanced encouragement with warning: no complacency, no grand narratives stitched from a few good results.
Arsenal are under no pressure to win the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta says. The Gunners are still yet to test ultimate victory in the Champions League. They managed to make the final in 2006 losing 2-1 to Barcelona but are yet to make it back to the final.