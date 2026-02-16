Sports
Napoli 2–2 Roma: Why this dramatic draw matters in Serie A race
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
From blockbuster bids for Mohamed Salah and Vinícius Júnior to a scramble for rising English midfield talent, the market is alive with drama, strategy, and headline-grabbing targets.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Adeyemi’s pace and directness are thought to suit the Gunners’ front line and their high-octane style.