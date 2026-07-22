Sports
Argentina goalkeeper considering retirement after heartbreaking World Cup final
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Villa played the final 24 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men after Ezri Konsa was dismissed but with Isak missing the Magpies were unable to find a winner
Manchester City have won their last 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa, scoring at least twice in each of the last 13.