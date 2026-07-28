Sports
Wanza's heartbreak: Silver lining after gold slips away on the final turn
Diana Wanza led for 23 of 25 laps, then faded on the final turn. Rose Davies surged late to win 10,000m gold at Scotstoun Stadium, with Wanza settling for silver.
Diana Wanza led for 23 of 25 laps, then faded on the final turn. Rose Davies surged late to win 10,000m gold at Scotstoun Stadium, with Wanza settling for silver.
Team Kenya track and field contingent is set for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Here are the key events and African rivalries—plus the Kenyan medal contenders to watch.
The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 800m gold medallist repeated the feat in 2022 in Birmingham and is now aiming for a third gold medal in Glasgow at this year’s Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland.