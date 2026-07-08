Zimbabwe footballer survives shooting scare in South Africa
South African police confirmed that an attempted murder case had been opened following the shooting, adding that no arrests had been made.
South African police confirmed that an attempted murder case had been opened following the shooting, adding that no arrests had been made.
They were initially presented before the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court on 9 March 2026 under Miscellaneous Application No. E023/2026, where custodial orders were issued as investigations continued.
Ortiz faces multiple charges, including ten felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.
Rihanna, who was inside the home at the time, was unharmed, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times. A motive for the attack has not been revealed.
Mugabe was taken into custody together with his bodyguard, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze, 33. Neither of the two has publicly commented on the accusations.