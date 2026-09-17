Global Affairs
Mecca attack claim puts Saudi Arabia and Houthis on collision course
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
The pipeline is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia’s oil network because it allows the country to transport crude towards the Red Sea without sending it through the Strait of Hormuz.