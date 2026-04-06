Losing with pride: Nairobi City Thunder beats Tigers in BAL
Speaking at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday after their final match, Thunder's head coach Brad Ibs had no regrets, vowing to come back stronger next season.
Speaking at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday after their final match, Thunder's head coach Brad Ibs had no regrets, vowing to come back stronger next season.
Thunder's Head Coach Brad Ibs speaking to the media after the game insisted that the Nairobi-based side's campaign is not yet over, urging his boys to be consistent after losing their championship opener against Dar City, then Petro De Luanda and now against the side from Libya.
The Bradley Ibs guided side started their campaign on the wrong foot on Sunday, losing their opener against series debutants Dar City, but later redeemed themselves with a comfortable win over homeboys Johannesburg Giants en route to Wednesday's clash against Angola's giants.
Thunder began their campaign on a bad note, losing the East African derby against rivals Dar City, who were just making their tournament debut, their second win after defeating Thunder 90-85 on Saturday, after squandering an almost 13-point lead.