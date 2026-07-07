Sports
Belgium take swipe at USA after World Cup defeat
On Sunday, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, a decision that sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA and Belgium among those speaking out against the ruling.
On Sunday, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, a decision that sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA and Belgium among those speaking out against the ruling.
Balogun, who scored before being sent off in the 64th minute, is now eligible to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle following FIFA’s decision.