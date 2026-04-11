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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi
News

Supreme Court lifts ban, allows Ahmednasir Abdullahi to practice again

The ruling followed an oral application by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, representing advocates for Nguruman Limited. They argued that the two-year prohibition had served its purpose, allowing sufficient time for reflection and appreciation of the relationship between the judiciary and legal practitioners.

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MPs push for ban on paid surrogacy under new Reproductive Bill
Health and Wellness

MPs push for ban on paid surrogacy under new Reproductive Bill

Under the Bill, anyone found engaging in paid surrogacy or trading in human embryos could face a fine of up to Sh10 million or a jail term of up to ten years, or both. The law also bars medical professionals from facilitating such transactions, warning that doctors and embryologists who violate the law will face the same punishment.

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Media groups sue government over broadcast ban
News

Media groups sue government over broadcast ban

In their petition, the groups argue that the government directive, issued through the Communications Authority of Kenya, infringes on Articles 33, 34, and 35 of the Constitution, which safeguard freedom of expression, media independence, and access to information.

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