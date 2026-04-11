Atwoli calls for immediate ban on political rallies over security concerns
The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss said the continued political gatherings pose a growing security risk and undermine established electoral guidelines.
The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss said the continued political gatherings pose a growing security risk and undermine established electoral guidelines.
The ruling followed an oral application by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, representing advocates for Nguruman Limited. They argued that the two-year prohibition had served its purpose, allowing sufficient time for reflection and appreciation of the relationship between the judiciary and legal practitioners.
Under the Bill, anyone found engaging in paid surrogacy or trading in human embryos could face a fine of up to Sh10 million or a jail term of up to ten years, or both. The law also bars medical professionals from facilitating such transactions, warning that doctors and embryologists who violate the law will face the same punishment.
The case, filed by content creators Fidel Shammah Omusula and Brian Muthengi Kimanzi, will be mentioned on October 6 for further directions.
The law introduces strong restrictions on advertising, including a ban on using celebrities and public vehicles to promote gambling.
In their petition, the groups argue that the government directive, issued through the Communications Authority of Kenya, infringes on Articles 33, 34, and 35 of the Constitution, which safeguard freedom of expression, media independence, and access to information.
They say the move directly contradicts a November 2024 High Court ruling that declared similar interference by the Authority unconstitutional and affirmed that only the Media Council of Kenya is legally mandated to regulate broadcast content.
Media houses were ordered to “stop any live coverage of the demonstrations forthwith,” with the authority warning that failure to comply would invite regulatory action.
The East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) said it had received approval to clear 207 containers of Kenyan tea, each containing 400 bags, which had arrived in Sudan before the embargo was implemented.