Business
Court allows KCB to sell developer’s Karen Villas over loan default
The judge noted that the company had failed to prove it would suffer any harm that could not be compensated through monetary damages.
The judge noted that the company had failed to prove it would suffer any harm that could not be compensated through monetary damages.
La Riba Timiza allows users to apply for instant short-term financing, make digital payments, and save for specific goals. All transactions comply with Islamic banking principles that prohibit interest.
In the ruling, Justice Alfred Mabeya said that the lender was within its rights to sell the secured property after the borrower failed to meet its loan obligations.