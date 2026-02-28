Global Affairs
Bolivia military plane crash kills 11 as banknotes scatter
The aircraft reportedly collided with vehicles on a nearby motorway, causing multiple casualties and prompting the temporary closure of the airport.
The aircraft reportedly collided with vehicles on a nearby motorway, causing multiple casualties and prompting the temporary closure of the airport.
While the Bank clarified that it does not object to the use of cash as a gift, it stressed that currency should not be subjected to any action that alters, damages or defaces it.