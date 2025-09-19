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Workers across France strike over budget cut plans
Scuffles were reported in the cities of Lyon and Nantes, and in Paris small-scale clashes broke out between police and protesters.
Scuffles were reported in the cities of Lyon and Nantes, and in Paris small-scale clashes broke out between police and protesters.
The National Assembly voted by 364 to 194 to reject Bayrou, while 25 MPs abstained. The prime minister had himself called the surprise vote of confidence amid mounting opposition to his budget proposals.