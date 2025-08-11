Child rights group demands action after BBC exposé on Mai Mahiu sex trade
The group warned that weak law enforcement allows offenders to escape justice, violating children’s rights under the Constitution of Kenya
The group warned that weak law enforcement allows offenders to escape justice, violating children’s rights under the Constitution of Kenya
According to the ODPP, the claims represent serious breaches of children’s rights and potentially amount to grave criminal offences under Kenyan law
The undercover investigation pointed to Maai Mahiu, a busy transport hub about 50 kilometres from Nairobi, as a hotspot for this abuse.
As young filmmakers, they never imagined a routine day of reviewing footage would lead to an arrest that would shake them to their core.
The filmmakers are currently being held at Muthaiga and Pangani police stations in Nairobi.
The call comes after the exposé analysed thousands of images and videos from the protests, showing how events unfolded when demonstrators entered Parliament grounds.
An article that ran alongside the piece said KDF responded to allegations raised in the exposé.