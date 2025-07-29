Global Affairs
Beijing floods claim 30 lives, as thousands face evacuation
More than 80,000 people have been moved from high-risk areas in Beijing, and over 130 villages have reported power loss and blocked access routes.
More than 80,000 people have been moved from high-risk areas in Beijing, and over 130 villages have reported power loss and blocked access routes.
The two countries also promised to expand cooperation under the Global Development Initiative (GDI), with a focus on agriculture, poverty reduction, green growth, and the blue economy.
Authorities issued a warning urging residents to stay indoors, with some reports suggesting that people weighing less than 50kg could be "easily blown away."