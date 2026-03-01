Sports
ADAK suspends five more KPL footballers after Onyango
In a statement on Saturday, ADAK maintained its position, pointing to unprofessionalism not only among the suspended KPL footballers but also among sportsmen and women in general.
In a statement on Saturday, ADAK maintained its position, pointing to unprofessionalism not only among the suspended KPL footballers but also among sportsmen and women in general.
Kogalo coach Sinisa Mihic, who had been forced to serve a touchline ban, was involved in several off-the-field incidents that threatened to derail proceedings.
With eight matches left to play this season, Gor are just three points behind leaders Kenya Police who have 49 points.