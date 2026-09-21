Global Affairs
German Chancellor Merz vows to stay on as party faces election defeats
In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the party was projected to only just scrape into parliament with its worst-ever election result,
In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the party was projected to only just scrape into parliament with its worst-ever election result,
Officers opened fire when Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, rushed at them with a knife in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.
The Embassy explained that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not yet launched the voter registration exercise at the Berlin mission.