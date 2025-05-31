News
Sh96.7 billion betting revenue at risk as illegal sites rise, laws lag
This surge reflects gambling’s growing appeal across Kenya’s population, following similar trends seen in other parts of Africa.
This surge reflects gambling’s growing appeal across Kenya’s population, following similar trends seen in other parts of Africa.
The Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) said the decision was made without involving those directly affected, despite their role in promoting ethical and regulated content.
This action follows the stations' continued airing of unauthorized betting ads, despite an earlier 30-day ban.