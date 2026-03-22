Primary schools in Emurua Dikirr to close for UDA nominations - PS Bitok
Bitok said on Saturday that the decision affects primary schools in the constituency that will be used as polling and tallying centres during the party primaries.
Bitok said on Saturday that the decision affects primary schools in the constituency that will be used as polling and tallying centres during the party primaries.
The Auditor-General’s June report revealed that between 2020 and 2024, Sh3.7 billion was lost to ghost schools and inflated enrolment records, draining resources meant for genuine learners.
Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok explained that the delay followed a special audit by the Auditor General, which raised concerns that funds were not always reaching their intended institutions.
According to the timetable, KCSE will run from October 21 to November 21, 2025, while KJSEA, KILEA, KPLEA, and KPSEA are scheduled between October 27 and October 30, 2025.
To tighten oversight, county directors of education have been instructed to heighten vigilance and crack down on non-compliant schools and bus operators
He clarified that the Treasury CS was calling for enhanced cooperation between the Executive and Parliament to ensure that education funding remains aligned with the growing needs of learners.
The worrying trend has sparked concerns over rising inequality in school preferences and cast doubt on the readiness of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) transition.
The Ministry of Education has said it is working with TSC and other partners to address the issue, although the commission operates independently and does not report to the ministry.
Mbadi said the suspension of exam funding was temporary and aimed at reviewing how the funds have been used in the past.