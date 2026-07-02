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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bob Njagi

Free Kenya Movement calls for people-driven reform talks
News

Free Kenya Movement calls for people-driven reform talks

According to the movement’s chairman, Bob Njagi, the proposal has been necessitated by what he describes as sustained attempts to roll back gains achieved under the 2010 Constitution, coupled with an emerging trend where State institutions increasingly ignore court orders.

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Bobi Wine slams Museveni over detention of Kenyan activists
Global Affairs

Bobi Wine slams Museveni over detention of Kenyan activists

In a statement reacting to a video of Museveni’s remarks, Bobi Wine accused the Ugandan president of admitting to the illegal abduction and prolonged detention of the two Kenyans — Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo — who were reportedly held incommunicado for 39 days.

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