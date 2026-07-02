Court throws out treason case against Activist Bob Njagi
Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
As part of the orders issued by the court, two mobile phones recovered from Njagi will be handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Njagi said he is building a broad coalition of independent aspirants aimed at challenging party dominance in Kenyan politics, including plans to field candidates for Parliament, governorships and the presidency.
According to the movement’s chairman, Bob Njagi, the proposal has been necessitated by what he describes as sustained attempts to roll back gains achieved under the 2010 Constitution, coupled with an emerging trend where State institutions increasingly ignore court orders.
Njagi described his ordeal as part of a wider pattern of arbitrary arrests and mistreatment allegedly carried out by a military unit under General Muhozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.
In a statement reacting to a video of Museveni’s remarks, Bobi Wine accused the Ugandan president of admitting to the illegal abduction and prolonged detention of the two Kenyans — Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo — who were reportedly held incommunicado for 39 days.
The Ugandan leader alleged that the two Kenyans were working closely with members of the Opposition to coordinate street protests and acts of civil disobedience.
Despite the growing public concern, Mwaura avoided providing any details, emphasizing the sensitive nature of the case.
EALS President Ramadhan Abubakar said the organization was profoundly concerned and unreservedly condemns the continued disappearance of Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi, who were allegedly abducted in Kaliro District, Uganda, on October 1, 2025.