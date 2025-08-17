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Boda boda riders torch vehicle after Thika Superhighway accident
The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) condemned the incident, calling it reckless and a setback to efforts aimed at professionalizing the sector
The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) condemned the incident, calling it reckless and a setback to efforts aimed at professionalizing the sector
Mutua stood by his earlier remarks, describing the sector as lawless and a daily threat to public safety.
While these measures were designed to bring positive reforms, they posed significant challenges for operators, particularly those who relied on carrying more than one person or heavy loads.