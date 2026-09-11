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Radio Generation Kenya

Boma Yangu

Government falls short of buyer targets for affordable housing programme
News

Government falls short of buyer targets for affordable housing programme

Data from the State Department for Housing and Urban Development shows that only 292,326 Kenyans had signed up on Boma Yangu by the end of June, far below the government’s target of 565,800. This reflects a lukewarm response to President William Ruto’s flagship housing project, intended to provide affordable homes across the country.

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