Affordable Housing: 8,000 units taken up as State reviews projects
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
PS Hinga said demand for affordable homes has continued to increase even as the programme faces criticism from some quarters. He noted that construction is ongoing on about 300,000 housing units across different parts of the country.
The Affordable Housing Board has warned Kenyans that Brightwood Apartments is not linked to the Boma Yangu program, urging the public to avoid payments, verify adverts, and use official contacts only.
Data from the State Department for Housing and Urban Development shows that only 292,326 Kenyans had signed up on Boma Yangu by the end of June, far below the government’s target of 565,800. This reflects a lukewarm response to President William Ruto’s flagship housing project, intended to provide affordable homes across the country.