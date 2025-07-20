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Ugandan activist Atuhaire condemns arrest of Boniface Mwangi
Atuhaire expressed outrage over the arrest, saying Mwangi was still reeling from the traumatic experience he endured in Tanzania two months ago.
Atuhaire expressed outrage over the arrest, saying Mwangi was still reeling from the traumatic experience he endured in Tanzania two months ago.
Njeri revealed that her husband had earlier been taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for interrogation.
"The rule of law in our country appears to be diminishing. We must ensure justice prevails, not just for Boniface, but for all Kenyans."