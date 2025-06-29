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Boniface Kariuki, hawker shot during protest, declared brain dead
Mwangi’s father, Jonah Kariuki, said the family had been called to the hospital at midnight on Sunday and informed about his son's condition.
Mwangi’s father, Jonah Kariuki, said the family had been called to the hospital at midnight on Sunday and informed about his son's condition.
Witnesses say two officers confronted him—one slapped him while the other hit him with the butt of a gun. The first officer then raised his firearm and shot him at close range. The officers walked away as protesters tried to question them.