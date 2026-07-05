Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Germany head coach
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Real Madrid, PSG, Galatasaray and Atalanta all reached the Champions League last 16 on a dramatic night across Europe, featuring Vinicius Jnr’s winner, Osimhen’s record and Atalanta’s late penalty.
Bodo/Glimt eliminated Inter Milan with a 5-2 aggregate shock in Milan, as Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen all secured Champions League last-16 places on Tuesday.
Desire Doue led PSG’s 3-2 comeback at Monaco, while Vinicius Junior’s goal and alleged racist abuse marked Real Madrid’s 1-0 win at Benfica in a dramatic Champions League play-off night.
Lt Gen Vladimir Alexeyev was immediately taken to hospital after the attack in a residential building on the north-western outskirts of the city and his condition is unknown.
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Adeyemi’s pace and directness are thought to suit the Gunners’ front line and their high-octane style.
A tidal wave of goals, rapid-fire counterattacks and a string of individual masterclasses turned UEFA Champions League 2025/26, group stage matchday three, Tuesday into a pure spectacle. From Parisian goal carnivals to tidy tactical wrecking balls, the continent’s biggest clubs reminded everyone why midweek European nights are must-watch theatre.
Vincent Kompany's team have chalked up six league wins on the trot, scoring more than four goals per game on average.
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who got Inter's equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in their opening game, repeated the trick to level matters with a clever overhead kick 12 minutes from time.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is happy with the result and believes his team is good enough to win it all.
Villa will face a tough task at PSG if they are to take anything of consequence back home.