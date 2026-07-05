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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Borussia Dortmund

Wrap: Champions League Tuesday action full of fire and flair
Football

Wrap: Champions League Tuesday action full of fire and flair

A tidal wave of goals, rapid-fire counterattacks and a string of individual masterclasses turned UEFA Champions League 2025/26, group stage matchday three, Tuesday into a pure spectacle. From Parisian goal carnivals to tidy tactical wrecking balls, the continent’s biggest clubs reminded everyone why midweek European nights are must-watch theatre.

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