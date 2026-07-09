Sports
Moroccan and French journalists clash ahead of World Cup quarter-final
The incident occurred during Morocco's pre-match press conference while Brahim Diaz was speaking to the media.
The incident occurred during Morocco's pre-match press conference while Brahim Diaz was speaking to the media.
Hassan was visibly frustrated after Alexis Mac Allister appeared to foul Mohamed Salah in the penalty area, but referee François Letexier waved play on. Argentina then launched a counterattack that caught Egypt off guard, with Enzo Fernández scoring a dramatic late winner.