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Shiquo Hii Style alleges unfair targeting in counterfeit crackdown
Despite the complaints, Shiquo said she remains determined to continue with her work and dismissed claims that she has been pushed out of the market.
Despite the complaints, Shiquo said she remains determined to continue with her work and dismissed claims that she has been pushed out of the market.
In a notice released on Sunday, NOCK said no individual, shop, company, or trader has the authority to produce, distribute, or sell items bearing the Team Kenya logo unless they have been formally approved.