Lawyer: Zambian opposition leader charged with treason
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
The victory gives Hichilema another five years in office and extends his political career after a long pursuit of the presidency. The 64-year-old was making his seventh attempt at the top office, while Mundubile was contesting for the presidency for the first time.
Hichilema had 54.82% or 1,056,812 of the declared votes, figures showed, putting him on track for re-election without a second-round runoff if he keeps the overall majority.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had paused the exercise after receiving reports of attacks involving polling officials and alleged incidents in which marked ballot papers were taken from ballot boxes.
The authority said the process would be halted nationwide with immediate effect as it expressed concern over reports of violence that had "resulted in the theft of marked ballot papers in ballot boxes".
Fourteen candidates were contesting the presidency, but the race was largely viewed as a battle between Hichilema and Brian Mundubile, who campaigned on the platform of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).