Global Affairs
Gabon to halt raw Manganese exports starting in 2029
Manganese, a key component in manufacturing stainless steel and batteries, ranks among Gabon's top revenue-generating exports, alongside timber and oil.
Manganese, a key component in manufacturing stainless steel and batteries, ranks among Gabon's top revenue-generating exports, alongside timber and oil.
His election victory consolidates his grip on power nearly two years after he masterminded the demise of President Ali Bongo.
The election, which takes place on Saturday, offers an opportunity for military leader Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the August 2023 coup, to solidify his grip on power.