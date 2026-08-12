Global Affairs
Kenyan-born Huldah Hiltsley wins Minnesota primary, eyes November victory
The result gives Hiltsley the DFL nomination and sets up a November 3 contest against Republican Charlie Kistler for the State Representative position.
The result gives Hiltsley the DFL nomination and sets up a November 3 contest against Republican Charlie Kistler for the State Representative position.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Stephen Anunda Ongondo, was arrested on 31 July 2026 at 2:47 p.m. after authorities acted on a Hennepin County warrant.