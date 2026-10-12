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Homabay MCA urges Kenya to borrow road infrastructure lessons from Germany and the US
The MCA cited Germany’s Autobahn network, known for sections of motorway without a general speed limit for cars.
The MCA cited Germany’s Autobahn network, known for sections of motorway without a general speed limit for cars.
"Route 111 Pilot Project demonstrates that we can collaborate and work together as one people to provide services to our people and confront the challenges faced by commuters and travellers daily," said Transport PS Mohamed Daghar.