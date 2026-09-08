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President Ruto orders action on Sh65.9bn county functions funding gap
The President said the funding recommendations followed verification of the previously identified interim allocation of Sh65.9 billion.
The President said the funding recommendations followed verification of the previously identified interim allocation of Sh65.9 billion.
Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the 2027/28 Medium-Term Budget preparation process, Mbadi said all public entities must now process procurement through the digital platform, warning that requests for exemptions would no longer be entertained.