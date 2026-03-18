News
IPOA seeks expanded budget to strengthen regional oversight and mobility
During a session at the Mini Chamber, IPOA CEO Elema Halake presented a proposal for Sh14.93 million to modernise the Authority’s ICT infrastructure.
During a session at the Mini Chamber, IPOA CEO Elema Halake presented a proposal for Sh14.93 million to modernise the Authority’s ICT infrastructure.
Heavy rains being experienced in several parts of the country have triggered flooding, leading to deaths, injuries and the displacement of families.
The Ministry of Interior will receive an additional Sh7 billion, raising its budget to Sh42.9 billion, while the police service under Inspector General Douglas Kanja is set for a Sh12 billion boost, bringing its total funding to Sh139 billion.