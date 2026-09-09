Business
CBK opens Sh60bn bond sale as Government seeks budget funds
The bonds will be offered through a multi-price auction, with investors able to submit either competitive or non-competitive bids
The bonds will be offered through a multi-price auction, with investors able to submit either competitive or non-competitive bids
The bond was divided into two tranches. One raised $900 million (about Sh116 billion), carrying an interest rate of 7.9 per cent and maturing in 2034. The second raised $1.35 billion (about Sh174 billion), carries an interest rate of 8.7 per cent and will mature in 2039.