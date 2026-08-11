Charles Akonnor: A life built around football
Speaking in a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Akonnor said football had been part of his life from childhood, starting with school football before progressing through Ghana’s youth national teams
Speaking in a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Akonnor said football had been part of his life from childhood, starting with school football before progressing through Ghana’s youth national teams
Luis Díaz’s hat‑trick and two Harry Kane penalties powered Bayern Munich to a 5–1 win over 10‑man Hoffenheim, restoring a six‑point Bundesliga lead and underlining their title credentials.
Bayern Munich have given Dayot Upamecano two weeks to accept a four-year, €20m-per-season offer amid a dispute over his release-clause timing, raising stakes for both club and player.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Bayern Munich have hit 66 goals and 47 points from 17 Bundesliga games, matching a halfway points record while chasing historic scoring marks, driven by Harry Kane and a deep supporting cast.
Michael Carrick’s interim role at Manchester United headlines a busy winter window, with major moves, loan deals and firm ‘not for sale’ stances reshaping clubs across Europe.
The contest was settled long before the final whistle. Josip Stanisic opened the scoring with a thunderous close‑range header, and Michael Olise added a second before the break, drilling home from inside the box to put Bayern firmly in command.
Liverpool's search for a long-term defensive anchor has led scouts to Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.
After being left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI multiple times this season and increasingly used as an impact substitute, the Brazil superstar is said to be seriously considering a January departure if his role doesn’t change.
What began as a goodwill gesture to help launch a post-playing career ended with Boateng and Bayern agreeing it was best he not visit the training ground.
Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.
Harry Kane, who has scored 61 goals in two Bundesliga seasons so far, celebrated lifting his first career trophy.
The England captain broke a league record two weeks ago with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern.