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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bundesliga

Bayern roar into the new year with a statement win
Sports

Bayern roar into the new year with a statement win

The contest was settled long before the final whistle. Josip Stanisic opened the scoring with a thunderous close‑range header, and Michael Olise added a second before the break, drilling home from inside the box to put Bayern firmly in command.

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