Politics
Junet to Gachagua: Why question Raila’s death after ignoring his mourning?
Gachagua had challenged the government to explain several issues surrounding Raila’s final days in India, where he died while receiving medical treatment.
Gachagua had challenged the government to explain several issues surrounding Raila’s final days in India, where he died while receiving medical treatment.
The students had travelled from Mombasa as part of the group heading to Kisumu to bid farewell to Otieno
Edgar Lungu died in South Africa 10 months ago after an undisclosed illness at a clinic in Pretoria. He served as Zambia’s president from 2015 until 2021, when he lost the election by a wide margin to Hakainde Hichilema.