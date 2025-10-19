RAILA'S FAREWELL
500 people to attend Raila’s private burial – Murkomen
The CS noted that the government will adhere to the set attendance limit, emphasizing the importance of respecting the family’s wishes and maintaining decorum.
The CS noted that the government will adhere to the set attendance limit, emphasizing the importance of respecting the family’s wishes and maintaining decorum.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who co-chairs the National State Funeral Committee, said on Saturday evening that the details will be shared following the completion of the interment ceremonies.