Sports
FA probes Mejbri spitting allegation after Turf Moor clash
Mejbri, 22, entered the game in the 83rd minute and was shown a yellow card in stoppage time after confronting Gabriel Gudmundsson following a robust tackle near the dugouts.
Mejbri, 22, entered the game in the 83rd minute and was shown a yellow card in stoppage time after confronting Gabriel Gudmundsson following a robust tackle near the dugouts.
Scott Parker has now taken three clubs up to the Premier League, previously managing the feat with Fulham and Bournemouth.