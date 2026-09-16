Africa
Dangote: Why having a son to carry on his legacy is not a priority
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
Waswani, who has more than 24 years of experience in corporate and commercial law, has been with Kenya Airways for more than five years, where he has overseen aviation and airline-related legal matters
The Stima Sacco Chief Executive Officer, in an interview with Radio Generation, says that before any professional title, he is first a husband and a father to three children. Looking back at his life, he says those roles remain his greatest achievement.