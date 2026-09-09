Sacco lending nears Sh1 trillion as bad debts climb
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
The appointment follows the decision by Captain George Kamal to transition from his role as Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, according to a message issued by Kenya Airways Chairman Kiprono Kittony on Tuesday
Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the decision would give manufacturers greater certainty as they plan their operations, while maintaining the third-country fabric provision would remain important to the continued growth of Kenya's garment industry.
According to the report, the government spent Sh222.7 billion repurchasing Eurobonds between March 2025 and February 2026. The transactions included a Sh78.3 billion buyback in March 2025, Sh86.3 billion in October 2025 and another Sh58.1 billion in February 2026.