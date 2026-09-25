Business
Emirates to deploy Airbus A350 on Nairobi-Dubai route from October
The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
The service, launched on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — from Wilson Airport. The airline said fares will start from Sh9,000, with flights departing Nairobi at 11 am and arriving in Garissa at 11:50 am
He says the model caters to expatriates and business travellers seeking space, flexibility and amenities, with features such as wellness facilities, daily service and diverse dining redefining modern accommodation in the city.