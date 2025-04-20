Assaulted and Ignored: Journalists still waiting for justice
Mary Anne Nyambura was struck by a tear gas canister. Standard Group journalists Carolyne Chebet, Peter Kimani, and Kennedy Gachuhi were also hurt.
Mary Anne Nyambura was struck by a tear gas canister. Standard Group journalists Carolyne Chebet, Peter Kimani, and Kennedy Gachuhi were also hurt.
Itumbi also expressed his sorrow over the missed opportunity for the girls to perform their Echoes of War play at the national level, an opportunity they had been eagerly working towards.
The alleged misconduct occurred at the Lions Primary School, where the festival is being held.
He described the students' participation as a positive example of young people engaging with national matters and embracing creativity.
Koome highlighted that the High Court had given express instructions allowing 50 students from Butere Girls to take part in the festival and perform their play titled Echoes of War.
"Why can’t we allow teachers? Because even the competition itself loses value if teachers are not the ones writing the scripts. That is part of learning, so that our students can work with the teacher," said CS Murkomen
Butere Girls reportedly sang the national anthem before exiting the stage.
Leaders called for urgent investigations and action against those responsible for what they called a shameful attack on schoolchildren.
The drama began earlier in the week when 'Echoes of War', a play written by former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, faced repeated roadblocks.
According to the students, they had neither seen their play directors nor had they rehearsed in the last three weeks.