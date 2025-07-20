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CS Cheptumo rallies collective action to support children with disabilities
Cheptumo highlighted that issues such as poverty, insecurity, and neglect continue to jeopardize the future of children with disabilities in Kenya.
Cheptumo highlighted that issues such as poverty, insecurity, and neglect continue to jeopardize the future of children with disabilities in Kenya.
The decision to discontinue the digital platform, operational since 2020, aimed to improve access for women in rural and marginalised communities.