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KNCHR calls for calm after deadly clashes in campaign period
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KNCHR calls for calm after deadly clashes in campaign period

In a detailed statement on Wednesday, KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah said the Commission had documented worrying cases of aggression and interference during campaigns for Senatorial, National Assembly and County Assembly seats. She noted that the incidents not only endangered candidates and supporters but also threatened the rights that protect Kenya’s democratic space.

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