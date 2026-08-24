Gachagua urges opposition unity behind one candidate
Framing the next poll as a make-or-break moment for the country, Gachagua said a fragmented opposition would “hand Ruto victory by default” and betray Kenyans seeking change.
Framing the next poll as a make-or-break moment for the country, Gachagua said a fragmented opposition would “hand Ruto victory by default” and betray Kenyans seeking change.
Lula, a leftist titan of Latin American politics who is loved and despised in near-equal measure in Brazil, highlighted what he called his stamina and good health as he addressed a convention of his Worker's Party (PT) in Sao Paulo attended by around 3,000 people.
In a detailed statement on Wednesday, KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah said the Commission had documented worrying cases of aggression and interference during campaigns for Senatorial, National Assembly and County Assembly seats. She noted that the incidents not only endangered candidates and supporters but also threatened the rights that protect Kenya’s democratic space.
Kigame’s vision seeks to redefine the presidency as a platform that prioritizes values, fairness, and empowerment, challenging the entrenched norms of Kenyan politics.
Duale applauded the efforts of Community Health Promoters, saying they had reached more than 80,000 households with essential health services.
The House vote followed a tense stretch for Republican leadership, who faced divisions in their ranks.