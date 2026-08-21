2027 Election
IEBC sets February 10, 2027 deadline for public officers eyeing elective seats
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the campaign window will open after the Commission completes the registration of candidates, but the process cannot begin before May 29, 2027.