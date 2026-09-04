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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

campaign spending

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku at Mutwangombe Market in Mwingi Central, Kitui County. PHOTO/HANDOUT
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UDA, not government, funded Ol Kalou campaign, says Ruku

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the campaign included the distribution of thousands of six-kilogramme LPG cooking gas cylinders, mattresses, two motorised fishing boats valued at Sh5 million, and 20,000 fish fingerlings to support aquaculture in the constituency

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