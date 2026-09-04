Politics
UDA spending hits Sh1.26bn as 2027 election activities gather pace
The figure marks a sharp increase from the Sh685 million spent in the previous financial year, representing an additional Sh574 million in expenses
The figure marks a sharp increase from the Sh685 million spent in the previous financial year, representing an additional Sh574 million in expenses
According to the Cabinet Secretary, the campaign included the distribution of thousands of six-kilogramme LPG cooking gas cylinders, mattresses, two motorised fishing boats valued at Sh5 million, and 20,000 fish fingerlings to support aquaculture in the constituency