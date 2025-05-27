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Alex Mutua charged with murder of British national, Campbell Scott
Mutua is accused of committing the offence on February 16, 2025, in Pipeline, Nairobi, together with others who are still at large.
Mutua is accused of committing the offence on February 16, 2025, in Pipeline, Nairobi, together with others who are still at large.
A man whom police have been searching for since the body of British national Campell Scott was discovered in Makongo Forest, Makueni County, has died by suicide, official reports say.