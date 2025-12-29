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British boxer Anthony Joshua injured in Nigeria car crash
Police in Ogun State said the 36-year-old boxer was rushed to hospital with minor injuries. Two other people were confirmed dead following the collision.
Police in Ogun State said the 36-year-old boxer was rushed to hospital with minor injuries. Two other people were confirmed dead following the collision.
To ensure smooth coordination, family members and the funeral committee are holding daily meetings at 4 pm at United Kenya Club in Nairobi. Additional planning sessions are taking place at Whispers Gigiri, Maili Saba in Kitale, and Lumakanda in Lugari.