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Radio Generation Kenya

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Jirongo’s four-day funeral programme detailed
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Jirongo’s four-day funeral programme detailed

To ensure smooth coordination, family members and the funeral committee are holding daily meetings at 4 pm at United Kenya Club in Nairobi. Additional planning sessions are taking place at Whispers Gigiri, Maili Saba in Kitale, and Lumakanda in Lugari.

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