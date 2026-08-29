Global Affairs
Russian drone strikes kills 27 in Kyiv region
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight assault was not limited to the Kyiv region, with Russian forces also targeting Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight assault was not limited to the Kyiv region, with Russian forces also targeting Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.
The collapse happened at about 02:00 local time in the Dar-es-Salam area, where a major waste site gave way and sent tonnes of rubbish towards nearby homes.
Ukrainian authorities reported that 556 drones struck during daytime hours on Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, while the overnight barrage added further casualties. The relentless attacks highlight Russia’s continued commitment to sustaining the conflict.