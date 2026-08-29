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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

casualties

Ukraine sees deadliest single-day drone strike since war began
Global Affairs

Ukraine sees deadliest single-day drone strike since war began

Ukrainian authorities reported that 556 drones struck during daytime hours on Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, while the overnight barrage added further casualties. The relentless attacks highlight Russia’s continued commitment to sustaining the conflict.

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