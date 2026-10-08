Business
CBK retains rate at 8.75% as inflation rises to 6.8%
Core inflation, which excludes more volatile items, increased to 4.0% in September from 3.4% in August. CBK attributed the rise mainly to higher prices of processed food products.
Core inflation, which excludes more volatile items, increased to 4.0% in September from 3.4% in August. CBK attributed the rise mainly to higher prices of processed food products.
The Central Bank of Kenya has released indicative exchange rates for January 5, 2026, detailing the value of major global and regional currencies against the shilling to guide forex transactions.