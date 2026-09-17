Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CDC

Ebola virus in Uganda contained, Health Ministry says
Global Affairs

Ebola virus in Uganda contained, Health Ministry says

Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said in a post on social media platform X that the outbreak had been contained through the treatment of all imported confirmed cases and those they infected, the tracing and quarantine of contacts, and the provision of the required supportive care.

By