Health and Wellness
US, Kenya launch new tools to strengthen zoonotic disease surveillance
The launch comes amid continued concerns over avian influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, which pose risks to both animal and human health.
The launch comes amid continued concerns over avian influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, which pose risks to both animal and human health.
Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said in a post on social media platform X that the outbreak had been contained through the treatment of all imported confirmed cases and those they infected, the tracing and quarantine of contacts, and the provision of the required supportive care.
The DP said the country is on high alert, asking Kenyans not to panic but be on the lookout for any suspicious symptoms and present themselves for medical attention in case of such.